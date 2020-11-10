CoD Modern Warfare & Warzone: Next Gen-Update macht Spiele kleiner

Ein neues Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare und Warzone ist da. Der Download bringt Support für die PS5 und die Xbox Series X mit sich, außerdem erfolgen noch einige andere interessante Änderungen. Zum Beispiel schrumpft der benötigte Festplatten-Platz um rund 25 GB auf allen Plattformen und in Warzone gibt es die Möglichkeit, private Matches zu starten. Hier findet ihr die Einzelheiten samt Patch Notes.

Spiele werden kleiner: Kurz vor Release des Nachfolgers wird endlich einer der größten Kritikpunkte an Modern Warfare ausgemerzt. Wie unter anderem Paul Haile von Infinity Ward schon im Vorfeld auf Twitter erklärt hat, schrumpft der benötigte Speicherplatz von Modern Warfare und Warzone um über 25 GB auf allen Plattformen.

Wie geht das? Dass der benötigte Speicherplatz so verringert werden konnte, liegt wohl daran, dass die besonders hochauflösenden Texturen jetzt auf Wunsch separat heruntergeladen werden können. Wer die eh nicht nutzt, muss sie dann auch nicht mehr auf seiner Festplatte lagern. Auf dem PC besteht die Möglichkeit, die Texturen beim Spielen zu streamen.

Wann geht's los? Ihr könnt das neueste Update jetzt schon herunterladen.

Neuer Patch vom 9. November führt auch PS5- & Xbox Series X-Support ein

Wer das Glück hat, eine Next Gen-Konsole zum Launch zu ergattern, kann darauf wohl auch direkt Modern Warfare oder Warzone spielen. Zumindest schreibt das der Entwickler ebenfalls auf Twitter: Das neue Call of Duty-Update bringt auch die Unterstützung der Next Gen-Konsolen mit sich.

Ob das bedeutet, dass beide Spiele automatisch auch von den Verbesserungen profitieren, die die neuen Next Gen-Konsolen ermöglichen (wie zum Beispiel der PS5-Game Boost), bleibt allerdings noch unklar. Gerade bei so schnellen Multiplayer-Titeln wie diesen wäre eine höhere Framerate natürlich zu begrüßen.

Wir haben bei Activision nachgefragt, wie genau die Next Gen-Unterstützung aussieht. Sobald wir mehr wissen, aktualisieren wir diesen Artikel.

Last but not least kommt auch eine ganz besondere Neuerung ins Spiel. Ab sofort können Warzone-Fans endlich auch private Runden spielen. Das heißt, ihr müsst euch nicht mehr unbedingt mit Unbekannten zusammentun, sondern könnt ein ganzes Match nur mit Leuten bestreiten, die ihr kennt – natürlich vorausgesetzt, ihr könnt genug zusammentrommeln.

Diese Modi gibt es dann als private Matches:

Battle Royale: Ihr braucht mindestens 50 Personen, es gibt auch Squad-Varianten

Ihr braucht mindestens 50 Personen, es gibt auch Squad-Varianten Plunder: Mindestens 30 Menschen werden benötigt, auch hier gibt es Squads

Mindestens 30 Menschen werden benötigt, auch hier gibt es Squads Mini-BR: Ab 24 Spieler*innen könnt ihr euch in das beliebte Mini-BR stürzen

Bisher nur Beta: Ihr solltet wohl eher nicht erwarten, dass hier alles perfekt läuft. Bei den privaten Warzone-Matches handelt es sich ausdrücklich noch um eine recht frühe Testphase und eine Beta. Infinity Ward arbeitet nach wie vor daran, den Modus final unter das Volk zu bringen.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight

TDM Snipers Only

Hardpoint Hills and Kills

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

WARZONE:

BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder Trios

PRIVATE WARZONE

We're excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available:

BR - 50 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Plunder - 30 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Mini BR - 24 players required

Please share any bugs you encounter along with your feedback!

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person

Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: "HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584"

Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission "win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz"

Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 - 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem

In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out

Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope

Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival

Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight

LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight

Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended

WEAPONS:

M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model

Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama - The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5" Compact barrel. This has been fixed

PC:

To help with patch sizes and disk space, high-resolution textures will now be downloaded while playing, using On-Demand Textures Streaming: On-Demand Textures Streaming is located in the Options, under the Graphics tab and in the Details & Textures section.It will only kick-in for users playing with Texture Resolution set to High.It streams textures for Operators and Weapons.You can control the daily texture streaming limit and the size of your cacheYou can learn more about Texture Streaming HERE

Fix for a bug where a Premium user with only Warzone installed, can select a trial on a MP map, which can result in a crash

Fix for a bug where PC players were able to select a custom loadout in Snipers Only

Fixes for an issue where some Activision account names were being applied to different profiles in the friends list

Survival mode now has its own DLC package. To access Survival, a player has to install both Special Ops and Survival

WARZONE:

Fixes to help fight against weapon corruption while in Spectator mode

The gas from the Gas Grenade can sometimes obscure or completely hide players from thermal scopes

Fixed an exploit near the Lozoff Pass Metro Station

Armored Royale: Fixed a bug where dropping a truck redeployment flare into the service entrance of the subway can cause the truck to parachute underground

While in Plunder, players parachutes will now auto deploy to help prevent against exploits

Fix for an exploit with the Durable Gas Mask

Fixed an audio bug where no overheat audio was playing when using the minigun on the helicopter

When the player is using Bumper Ping as their button layout, the player will be unable to switch between the Gas Grenade and EMP Blast, resulting in them only able to use the gas grenade. This has been fixed

When sitting in passenger seat of a helicopter and using the minigun, priming a lethal while simultaneously switching seats will break the players viewmodel. This has been fixed

Fix for a bug where players are unable to equip other War Tracks after selecting "Random"

Removed Juggernauts from Bunker puzzles

Wie findet ihr das aktuelle Update? Habt ihr die privaten Matches schon ausprobiert und wenn ja: Wie war's?