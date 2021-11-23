GTA Trilogy Patch 1.02 jetzt live: Hier sind die Patchnotes und Bugfixes

Patch 1.02 wurde bereits am Wochenende angekündigt und bringt zahlreiche Bugfixes mit sich, die den technischen Zustand von GTA Trilogy immens verbessern.

von Jasmin Beverungen,
23.11.2021 09:52 Uhr

Es bleibt abzuwarten, inwieweit der Patch 1.02 das retten kann, was mit dem Launch der Definitive Edition verhunzt wurde. Es bleibt abzuwarten, inwieweit der Patch 1.02 das retten kann, was mit dem Launch der Definitive Edition verhunzt wurde.

Der katastrophale Zustand von GTA Trilogy wird dank eines neuen Updates endlich verbessert. Rockstar kündigte am Wochenende bereits an, an Patch 1.02 zu arbeiten. Nun ist der Patch endlich live und zeigt mit einer immens großen Liste, welche Bugs nun aus dem Spiel entfernt wurden.

Patch 1.02 fixt zahlreiche Bugs

Leider sind in der gesamten Collection zahlreiche Fehler enthalten. So befinden sich nicht nur einem bestimmten Remake, sondern in allen drei Titeln tonnenweise Spielfehler. Der nun veröffentlichte Patch 1.02 wird nur einen Bruchteil davon entfernen, doch zumindest werden hiermit die schwerwiegendsten Fehler adressiert.

Was wurde alles behoben? So soll die Qualität der Kollisionen im Spiel verbessert worden sein. Außerdem werden durch den Patch viele Texturen nun korrekt angezeigt und die Löcher, in denen Spieler*innen auf der Map verschwunden sind, sollen nicht mehr so häufig auftauchen.

Des Weiteren wurde an den Texten der Spiele geschraubt: Viele Untertitel und Hilfe-Texte werden nun korrekt angezeigt. Zudem sollen viele Spielefehler, die GTA Trilogy zum Absturz bringen konnten, ebenfalls entfernt worden sein.

In unserem Test zu GTA Trilogy rechnen wir ebenfalls mit dem schlechten Zustand des Spiels ab:

GTA: The Trilogy im Test: Lieblose Remaster, die den Meisterwerken nicht würdig sind   75     2

Mehr zum Thema

GTA: The Trilogy im Test: Lieblose Remaster, die den Meisterwerken nicht würdig sind

Es ist außerdem auffällig, dass einige der Patches nur auf bestimmten Konsolenplattformen vorkommen. Anscheinend hat es die Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S besonders schwer getroffen, denn einige der Bugs, die mit Patch 1.02 eliminiert werden, sind nur auf diesen Plattformen anzutreffen.

Diese Beobachtung deckt sich mit der User-Wertung auf Metacritic, denn die Xbox One- und Xbox Series X/S-Versionen liegen aktuell mit 0,5 bzw. 0,6 Punkten hinter den PS4- und PS5-Versionen, die immerhin auf 0,7 bzw. 0,9 von 10 möglichen Punkten kommen.

Die englischen Patchnotizen von Version 1.02 im Überblick

General – All Platforms

  • Fixed multiple localization issues
  • Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision
  • Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map
  • Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures
  • Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects
  • Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed
  • Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed
  • Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects
  • Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes
  • Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

  • Fixed issues with blurry camera cuts and transitions during Grand Theft Aero cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter
  • Fixed an issue where game stalls and props pop into the Gone Fishing cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where the player would fail the mission The Thieves with a message “A thief’s dead” after the cutscene plays
  • Fixed an issue with failing the mission Last Requests due to Asuka falling out of the boat
  • Fixed an issue with a missing GPS route when driving Curly Bob in a Taxi during the mission Cutting The Grass
  • Fixed an issue where the damage meter is not displaying correctly in the mission Escort Service
  • Fixed an issue with a hole in the map that allowed players to access Staunton Island early
  • Fixed an issue with Claude floating in the cutscene for the mission Big ‘n’ Veiny
  • Fixed an issue where character models were not animating during the cutscene for the mission Luigi’s Girls
  • Fixed an issue where character models were not animation during the cutscene for the mission Give me Liberty
  • Fixed an issue where the player can boost their running speed by quickly swapping through weapons
  • Fixed an issue where the mid-mission cutscene would start then fade to black before restarting again during the mission Sayonara Salvatore
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a vehicle after completing Triad War (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement “Disposing of the Evidence” does not unlock after completing the Dead Skunk in the Trunk Mission (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera up or down while driving at high speeds
  • Fixed an issue with Firetruck lights flashing inconsistent colors
  • Fixed an issue with GPS route display during the mission Autocide
  • Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter
  • Fixed an issue with multiple GPS routes appearing during the missions Gun Runner and Psycho Killer
  • Fixed an issue with the Hit Rate UI not displaying correctly during the mission Gun Runner
  • Fixed an issue with peds incorrectly appearing in the cutscene for the mission The Chase
  • Fixed an issue with Tommy Vercetti’s character model going into a T-Pose during the cutscene for In the Beginning
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash when switching from TV mode to table mode during the loading screen
  • Fixed an issue where the prompt “Error: Out of video memory trying to allocate a texture! Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution” appears while exploring the North Point Mall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Fixed an issue with the camera popping during the cutscene for the mission All Hands on Deck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edtion

  • Fixed an issue with rain visual effects
  • Fixed an issue with the camera spinning around quickly when finishing or failing Blood Bowl
  • Fixed an issue where the camera is incorrectly positioned when returning to gameplay after finding Sweet in the mission Reuniting the Families
  • Fixed an issue where a bridge in Flint County is invisible
  • Fixed an issue where players can equip weapons while swimming which can cause issues with the weapons clipping through the character’s body
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect help text was displayed for swimming
  • Fixed an issue where the results screen was appearing at the start of Bike School – Jump and Stoppie
  • Fixed an issue with grey pedestrians appearing around the Willowfield and Playa del Seville area
  • Fixed an issue with a pedestrian looking partially translucent in the Just Business cutscene
  • Fixed an issue with the legal text not being displayed correctly
  • Fixed an issue with Enforcer lights not flashing
  • Fixed an issue with players not being able to kill Paul and Maccer before triggering the cutscene for the mission Don Peyote
  • Fixed an issue where the game would restart from the beginning when selecting to retry from the last checkpoint on the Mission High Stakes, Low Rider
  • Fixed an issue with an invincible enemy during the mission Los Desperados
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect inverted controls when swimming underwater when setting them to either on or off
  • Fixed an issue with the aiming sensitivity for the Pistol Ammu-Nation Challenge
  • Fixed an issue where progress is blocked due to Sweet being killed prematurely during the mission The Green Sabre
  • Fixed an issue where the help text does not disappear which ends up blocking the muscle stat from showing it increasing at any Gym
  • Fixed an issue with the incorrect time being displayed when collecting rings during the BMX or NRG-500 Challenges
  • Fixed an issue with the camera warping during the In the Beginning cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where some character models were not animating during some cutscenes
  • Fixed an issue with the player getting stuck behind the Cluckin’ Bell counter (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Fixed an issue where Police Officers can be seen floating before a police car spawns during the Reuniting the Families cutscene (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)
  • Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Nintendo Switch)

Hinweis: In der ursprünglichen News vom 20.11.2021 schrieb GamePro, Patch 1.02 sei bereits verfügbar. Hierbei handelte es sich um einen Fehler. Wir bitten die Verwirrung zu entschuldigen.

Jetzt ist die GamePro-Community gefragt: Habt ihr dank des Patches schon Verbesserungen in GTA Trilogy bemerken können? Schreibt es uns in die Kommentare!

