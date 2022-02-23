Horizon Forbidden West: Patch 1.05 ist da, fixt Grafikprobleme und mehr

Horizon Forbidden West ist da und bekommt heute seinen ersten größeren Patch nach dem Launch. Dabei handelt es sich um Update 1.05 und das bringt einige Verbesserungen im Hinblick auf Grafik, HDR und Darstellungsschwierigkeiten sowie einige kleinere Bugfixes. In den Patch Notes finden sich außerdem auch noch bekannte Fehler und damit ein Ausblick auf künftige Patches.

Wie versprochen liefert Guerrilla jetzt schon das nächste Update zu Horizon Forbidden West, und zwar in Form von Patch 1.05. Darin werden die Probleme adressiert, die viele Leute zum Release trotz Day One Patch beklagt haben. Zum Beispiel machen Helligkeit, Lichteffekte, Bildschärfe, Farbdarstellung vieles mehr Probleme, vor allem mit HDR und auf OLED-TVs.

Nicht alle Probleme behoben: Der Patch 1.05 fixt zwar eine ganze Reihe an technischen Schwierigkeiten, aber natürlich nicht alle. Zum Beispiel bleiben wohl vorerst auch weiterhin einige Grafik-Probleme bestehen, die auf der Known Issues-Liste landen. Zum Beispiel Schimmern, Schärfen und Sättigung machen wohl teils immer noch Ärger.

Ab wann? Der Patch 1.05 ist jetzt schon veröffentlicht worden. Das heißt, ihr könnt das Update direkt herunterladen, wenn ihr diese Zeilen lest.

Diese und einige weitere Verbesserungen bringt das Update:

Crashes : Horizon Forbidden West sollte jetzt seltener abstürzen.

: Horizon Forbidden West sollte jetzt seltener abstürzen. HDR : Die Bildschärfe sollte jetzt korrekt angezeigt werden.

: Die Bildschärfe sollte jetzt korrekt angezeigt werden. HUD : Das Flimmern beim Looten wurde behoben.

: Das Flimmern beim Looten wurde behoben. Hauptquests : Vier Missionen wurden gefixt und funktionieren jetzt.

: Vier Missionen wurden gefixt und funktionieren jetzt. Nebenmissionen : Ateka fällt nicht mehr aus dem Himmel und mehr.

: Ateka fällt nicht mehr aus dem Himmel und mehr. Gameplay : "Zweite Chance"-Skill müsste jetzt richtig funktionieren.

: "Zweite Chance"-Skill müsste jetzt richtig funktionieren. Performance: Horizon Forbidden West dürfte jetzt besser laufen.

Horizon Forbidden West: Patch Notes zu Patch 1.05

Hier findet ihr die Patch Notes zu Update 1.05 samt Known Issues im englischsprachigen Original (via: Reddit).

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community:

The team is investigating with high priority, several graphical issues reported by players regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation when moving the camera.

Some players are experiencing an issue with infinite loading screens when attempting to load into Melee Pits.

Some players are experiencing an issue where Aloy’s outfit appears blurry in Photo Mode.

Some players are experiencing an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Aloy can’t interact with a machine carcass, blocking progression.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where reloading a certain auto-save after completing the first quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue during interlude ‘The Eye of the Earth’ where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where Varl would wander off on a reload from save.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Sea of Sands’ affecting several grapple points.

Side Quests and Errands

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood Choke’ where Atekka would appear to fall out of the sky.

Fixed a progression issue in side quest ‘In The Fog’ related to fast travel during the quest.

Fixed an issue in errand quest ‘Night of Lights’ where a pullable box could get stuck and block the quest progression.

World activities

Fixed an issue where Relic Ruin: The Daunt could not be started in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Greenswell: Plowhorn and the Plants where an optional objective could not be completed if the required item was sent to the player stash.

A rogue Tallneck near The Sand of the Sentinels that would sometimes change the direction of its route has been disciplined.

Gameplay fixes

The Second Chance skill should now work correctly.

Fixed an issue where the camera had an unintended position when using certain weapon techniques.

General fixes

Image oversharpening in HDR mode has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where some settlements would stream in, then stream out in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the HUD would flicker when the player performs a loot action.

Fixed an issue where rapidly opening and closing the map could cause graphical anomalies.

Fixed an issue where Aloy's animation would sometimes jitter rapidly when climbing after picking up a plant has been fixed.

Fixed a global issue where the direction of Aloy's gaze, or that of certain NPCs, was incorrect.

Fixed several instances where Aloy, NPCs or enemies could get stuck in geometry.

Fixed an issue where roads and icons on the map would sometimes appear with a delay.

Fixed several streaming issues and unintended loading screens.

NPCs that seemed to suffer from insomnia and would gather in large groups at night in settlements should act more naturally now.

Petra will no longer teleport into her seat inside the Chainscrape brewery if followed immediately after the initial conversation with her.

Crash fixes

Fixed several crashes.

Other

Various performance improvements.

Various other minor fixes and cosmetic improvements.

Horizon Forbidden West ist seit dem 18. Februar für PS4 und PS5 erhältlich (wobei die PS4-Version günstiger ist, aber trotzdem ein Gratis-Update auf die PS5-Fassung enthält – wer sparen will, sollte beim Kauf aufpassen). Alle Infos zu Feuerglimmer, Metallblumen, Waffen, Rüstungen, Fliegen und viele andere Guides findet ihr hier.

Was haltet ihr vom Update 1.05? Welche Probleme plagen euch noch?