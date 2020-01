View this post on Instagram

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99. The #NintendoSwitch #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector will also be available for purchase on 3/13!