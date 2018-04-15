BAFTA Games Awards - Die Gewinner: What Remains of Edith Finch und Hellblade räumen ab

Im Rahmen der British Academy Games Awards 2018 wurden in Großbritannien die besten Spiele 2017 ausgezeichnet. Zu den großen Gewinnern gehören What Remains of Edith Finch und das britische Spiel Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

In unterschiedlichen Kategorien zeichnete die British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) wie jedes Jahr auch die besten Spiele und Entwickler aus. Zwei Indie-Studios können sich besonders freuen: What Remains of Edith Finch gewann die Kategorie "Bestes Spiel 2017", während Hellblade in gleich fünf Kategorien abräumte, darunter "künstlerische Leistung" und "Audio-Leistung". Die Deutsche Melina Juergens wurde außerdem für ihre Performance als Senua geehrt.

BAFTA Gewinner 2018

Artistic Achievement:

Audio Achievement:

Best Game

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

British Game

Debut Game

Evolving Game

Family

Game Beyond Entertainment

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Last Day of June

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Sea Hero Quest VR

Game Design

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier: Automata

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Game Innovation

Gorogoa

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier: Automata

Snipperclips

What Remains of Edith Finch

Mobile Game

Bury Me, My Love

Golf Clash

Gorogoa

Kami 2

Monument Valley 2

Stranger Things: The Game

Multiplayer

Music

Cuphead

Get Even

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Narrative

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

Tacoma

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Original Property

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

What Remains of Edith Finch

Performer

Abubakar Salim als Bayek in Assassin's Creed: Origins

Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn

Claudia Black als Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey als Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens als Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Valerie Rose Lohman als Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch

