BAFTA Games Awards - Die Gewinner: What Remains of Edith Finch und Hellblade räumen ab

Die BAFTA Games Awards 2018 ehren die besten Spiele des letzten Jahres. Zwei Indie-Titel konnten besonders überzeugen.

von Elena Schulz,
15.04.2018 13:30 Uhr

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice gehört zu den großen Siegern der BAFTA Games Awards.Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice gehört zu den großen Siegern der BAFTA Games Awards.

Im Rahmen der British Academy Games Awards 2018 wurden in Großbritannien die besten Spiele 2017 ausgezeichnet. Zu den großen Gewinnern gehören What Remains of Edith Finch und das britische Spiel Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Deutscher Computerspielpreis 2018: Das sind die Gewinner

In unterschiedlichen Kategorien zeichnete die British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) wie jedes Jahr auch die besten Spiele und Entwickler aus. Zwei Indie-Studios können sich besonders freuen: What Remains of Edith Finch gewann die Kategorie "Bestes Spiel 2017", während Hellblade in gleich fünf Kategorien abräumte, darunter "künstlerische Leistung" und "Audio-Leistung". Die Deutsche Melina Juergens wurde außerdem für ihre Performance als Senua geehrt.

What Remains of Edith Finch - Test-Video zum Story-Hit 3:25 What Remains of Edith Finch - Test-Video zum Story-Hit

BAFTA Gewinner 2018

Artistic Achievement:

Audio Achievement:

Best Game

British Game

Debut Game

Evolving Game

Family

Game Beyond Entertainment

Game Design

  • Assassin's Creed: Origins
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Nier: Automata
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Game Innovation

  • Gorogoa
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Nier: Automata
  • Snipperclips
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Mobile Game

  • Bury Me, My Love
  • Golf Clash
  • Gorogoa
  • Kami 2
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Stranger Things: The Game

Multiplayer

Music

  • Cuphead
  • Get Even
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Narrative

Original Property

  • Cuphead
  • Gorogoa
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • Night in the Woods
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Performer

  • Abubakar Salim als Bayek in Assassin's Creed: Origins
  • Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • Claudia Black als Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Laura Bailey als Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Melina Juergens als Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Valerie Rose Lohman als Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch

Fellowship

  • Tim Schafer
Hellblade

Hellblade

Genre: Action

Release: 08.08.2017

