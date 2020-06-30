CoD Warzone - Prall gefüllte Matches: 200-Spieler-Modus ist da

Call of Duty-Fans aufgemerkt: Es gibt ein neues Update für Warzone und Modern Warfare. Der Season 4 Reloaded-Patch bringt neben neuen Maps, Modi und Waffen für Modern Warfare auch große Veränderungen für die Warzone. Zum Beispiel könnt ihr ab heute in 200-Spieler-Matches eure Skills im Battle Royale beweisen und noch einiges mehr.
CoD MW & Warzone-Update bringt 200-Spieler-Battle-Royale
200 Spieler-Warzone: Erst wurde es angedeutet, dann ist ein Bild geleakt, aber jetzt ist der Modus da: Warzone sprengt erneut Grenzen und bietet euch jetzt die Möglichkeit, in Matches mit bis zu 200 Spielern zu starten. Allerdings gibt es ein paar Einschränkungen:
- 200 Spieler-Battle Royale
- Nur im 4er-Modus, 50 Quads
- Zeitlich begrenzter Modus
Wann & bis wann? Ihr könnt das Season 4-Reloaded-Update jetzt schon herunterladen. Es handelt sich dabei wieder um einen ganz schönen Brocken. Unklar bleibt aber aktuell leider noch, wie lange der Modus zur Verfügung stehen wird.
Das steckt noch im großen neuen Modern Warfare & Warzone-Update
- Supply Run Contracts: Eine neue Form der Aufträge lotst euch zu einer Buy Station in eurer Nähe. Wenn ihr es schafft, die Einkaufsmöglichkeit innerhalb der vorgegebenen Zeit zu erriechen, bekommt ihr dort Rabatt auf eure Einkäufe.
- Spotter Scope: Mit Hilfe dieses Werkzeuges könnt ihr weit entfernte Feinde markieren. Das Blitzen des normalen Sniper-Anvisierens fehlt hier, ihr bleibt also unbemerkt, während ihr eure Feinde ausspähen könnt.
- Neue Gulag-Waffen: Im Gulag spawnt ihr ab sofort wieder mit neuen, anderen Waffen. Mit von der Partie sind zum Beispiel Scharfschützengewehre, Semi Auto-Rifles und ein Loadout, das nur Fäuste und Wurfmesser bietet.
- Juggernaut-Modus: In diesem Warzone-Modus droppt im Lauf der Runde ein Juggernaut-Anzug, den ihr einsammeln könnt. Der bringt jede Menge Vorteile mit sich wie zum Beispiel die Minigun und dass ihr bei Gegnern Fallschaden verursacht.
- Cheshire Park-Map: In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dürft ihr euch auf einer neuen Multiplayer- Map austoben, die das Spielgeschehen nach London verlegt.
- Team Defender-Modus: Zusätzlich winkt im Multiplayer von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare jetzt auch noch der Team Defender-Modus. CoD-Veteranen kennen das Spiel, das in etwa wie Capture the Flag funktioniert, aber nur mit einer Flagge.
An der Waffen-Balance wird wie versprochen auch noch ein bisschen geschraubt. Die kompletten, englischsprachigen Patch Notes findet ihr hier (via: Activision/Infinity Ward):
PATCH NOTES:
PLAYLIST UPDATE
WHAT'S NEW:
200 Player Warzone!
Verdansk will now be able to hold up to 200 players. Jump into Battle Royale Quads with 200 players!
Supply Run Contracts!
Upon activation, you and your squad (if applicable) will be directed to a nearby Buy Station. Reach it within the time limit to get a discount on Buy Station purchases.
Spotter Scope!
Think of this as a high-powered scope without the glint; this re-usable scope allows you to scan the environment around you and mark enemies without being detected. Perfect for scouting ahead, the Spotter Scope is a great tool for Operators who want to plan their next move while keeping a low profile.
DATA PACK DOWNLOAD:
Please note that the Season Four Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 22-36 GB for owners of the full version of Modern Warfare. Console owners must install a secondary download of approximately 3.5GB, then reboot the game to access Multiplayer, if desired. A reminder, console players can choose also to uninstall/remove other data packs (e.g. Special Operations), if no longer needed for a smaller overall file size. For detailed information on uninstalling/removing other data packs, read this article.
Once the Season Four Reloaded update is fully completed, it should minimally increase the overall digital footprint of the full version of Modern Warfare.
Existing free-to-play Warzone players will have a download size of approximately 22GB-30GB, once finished there will be a reduction to the overall footprint on their machines.
Modern Warfare
- Ground War
- Blueprint Gunfight
- Team Defender
- Cheshire Park 24/7
- Shoot the Ship 24/7
- Gunfight Tournaments
- Realism Mosh Pit is now in the Quick Play Filter
- Modified Special Operations: Strongbox Regular, Strongbox Veteran
Warzone
- New Gulag weapons! Semi auto rifles, snipers, along with one "just fists and a throwing knife" loadout!
- BR Quads 200
- BR Trios
- BR Duos
- BR Solos
- Plunder: Blood Money
GENERAL FIXES
- Fix for an issue where players could modify weapons with attachments from other weapons while using a mouse
- Fixed the wording in the Daily Challenge "Deploy the Manual Turret Killstreak 5 Times" to say "Shield Turret"
- Multiplayer and Warzone win/losses now track as intended per mode
- Improved stability for PC players
- Fix for Kreuger's eyes coming out of his character model while performing the Brassed Off execution
- Fix for some Completionist camos not applying to the Witching Hour (AX-50 variant)
- Fixed an exploit on Krovnik Farmland while playing Reinfected Ground War
- Fixed a bug where the MIL-SIM CTSFO viewmodel gloves didn't match the in-game world model
- Fix for a section of Hardhat that had invisible collision
- Fix for a bug where Demolition matches would not end as intended in overtime
- Added the Kali Sticks to modes like All or Nothing, Gun Game, Infected, and Gunfight
- Longshots now display the distance in the point feed
- Fixed a bug where the Juggernaut HUD elements would remain on the screen if the player was crushed by a crate
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in place when throwing a grenade and trying to use a Shield Turret at the same time
- If a player throws a Molotov at a severely damaged Deployable Cover, the Deployable Cover will break and the Molotov fire will disappear, but damage for the fire remains present for a duration of ~20 seconds. This has been fixed
- Recon Drones can now be destroyed with Throwing Knives
- Hipfire reticles are now visible in Spectate and in the Killcam. This will make it easier to tell if a player is using Stopping Power rounds or Slug rounds
WARZONE
- Fix for an exploit in Boneyard where players could climb into the destroyed portion of a plane
- Gas Mask now cracks when you're taking damage near or in the circle
- 'Team Wiped' message now appears in the Killfeed for your whole squad to see
- Fix for an issue where players could spawn under the map after winning their Gulag match
- Fixed a bug where players using Charly's Tactical Human skin or Mara's Valkryie skin would notice their character models missing from the exfil epilogue in the helicopter
- The audio for the Supply Choppers is too loud, preventing players from hearing most other sounds and communicating with their squad. This has been adjusted
- During the Supply Chopper event the supply choppers may spawn from under the map, killing players positioned on top of these locations as they raised through the map. This has been fixed
- Fix for the final circle being too close over areas that players cannot access such as the middle of Stadium
- The After Action Report now shows Cash Earned and Placement
- Fix for a rare bug where a player spawned out of bounds after dying out of bounds
- Fix for a minor issue where the radio operator dialog and subtitles for called in Killstreaks could incorrectly play the wrong faction
- Now allow up to three Precision Airstrikes to be called in at once but within a distance restriction
WEAPONS:
- The M4 will perform an AR magazine reload when attempting to reload the underbarrel launcher while you have the 50 Round Mag attachment equipped. This has been fixed
- Stopping Power is now applied to headshots. Only certain weapons can go from a 2-shot to a 1-shot head shot, like the FAL and Oden. This fixes a few cases where headshots could sometimes do less damage than body shots when using Stopping Power
- Start Ammo and Max Ammo Adjustments:Increased Max Ammo: M4 .458 SOCOM RoundsIncreased Max Ammo and Start Ammo:CR-56 AMAX M67 RoundsSKS 10 Round MagsStriker 45 Hollowpoint RoundsSCAR Default MagsOden Default MagsIncreased Start Ammo:SCAR 25 Round MagsOden 25 Round Mags
- AX-50: Increased damage range
- HDR: Guaranteed one-hit to lower torso at any range
- Kar98k:Increased ADS speedSmall decrease to hip spreadIncreased damage range
- MK2 Carbine:Faster movement speedIncreased damage range
- Dragonuv:Increased ADS speed2 hit kill minGun recoil returns to the center moreFaster rate of fire
- FAL: Added a close range damage shelf with one-hit headshot potential
- AK-47: Increased ADS speed
- CR-56 AMAX: Decreased damage range
- MP5:Decreased damage rangeDecreased 10MM damage rangeReduced long range damage to 10MM ammoSlight recoil increase to 10MM ammo
- Grau 5.56Damage range reductionSlight increase to high frequency recoilReduced recoil compensation and decreased range on Tempus 26.4" Archangel and FSS 20.8" Nexus barrels
- Shotgun Slugs:Increased projectile velocityReduced ads spreadAdded dynamic hip spreadIncreased damage rangesIncreased lower torso damage
- No stock attachment:Increased weapon recoilDecreased ADS aiming steadiness
SPECIAL OPERATIONS:
- Improved the effectiveness of the Decoy Grenade against most types of enemy soldiers
- Operation Harbinger - Fixed issue where some of the white trucks would appear without any enemies inside of them
SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL:
- At the Weapons Store the weapons with purchased Gunsmith attachments are now displayed clearly
- The Buy Phase timer now pulses red when about to run out to help remind players of the upcoming wave
- Fixed issue where the text chat was overlapping some Buy Phase store elements
- Fixed issue where players could purchase weapons from the store as they are being downed
- Fixed issue where if players voted to 'Retry' after failing beyond wave 55 they would start each Buy Phase with reduced time
- Fixed a rare issue where players could use Munitions / Killstreaks in while downed
