Disney Dreamlight Valley Update heute: Uhrzeit, Patch-Notes und neue Charaktere

Mit dem September steht das nächste große Update zu Disney Dreamlight Valley an. Nach dem Sommer-Update mit Vanellope ziehen nun zwei weitere Charaktere ins Valley. Wir verraten euch, welche Inhalte mit dem September-Update anstehen.
Wann erscheint das September-Update?
Datum und Startzeit: Auch wenn das Update am heutigen 13. September 2023 erscheint, ist die genaue Uhrzeit noch nicht bekannt. Aber es kann davon ausgegangen werden, dass es wieder um 15 Uhr deutscher Zeit, wie schon bei den anderen Updates freigeschaltet wird.
Das sind die Inhalte des Updates für Disney Dreamlight Valley
Zwei neue Gesichter: Mit dem Update werden Belle und das Biest im Spiel verfügbar sein. Sie haben nicht nur neue Quests, sondern auch neue Items mit im Gepäck. Das neue Reich zu Die Schöne und das Biest befindet sich hinter der Tür mit dem Rosen-Symbol.
Weitere wichtige Inhalte des Updates sind die folgenden:
- Im Premium-Shop können wir einen neuen Dream Style für Ursula kaufen, mit dem sie zu ihrer menschlichen Form wechselt und neue Quests, Outfits, Accessoires sowie Möbel bietet
- Der neue Sternenpfad „Haunted Holiday“ bringt neue Items passend zur Halloween-Saison
- Die Produktivität beim Craften von Wegen und Zäunen wird erhöht
Weiter unten haben wir euch die kompletten Patch Notes in englischer Sprache eingebunden.
Die kompletten Patch Notes in der Übersicht
NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:
- A new Realm door opens! Explore the enchanting Beauty and the Beast Realm and unearth its secrets.
- Two new characters! Belle and Beast arrive in the Valley, alongside brand new Friendship Quests and items.
- Get ready to stretch those legs! The optional Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle arrives in the Premium Shop, introducing a new Dream Style for Ursula that transforms her into her human form, and serves up exclusive quests, outfits, accessories and furniture.
- Trick AND treat! The new Haunted Holiday Star Path puts the focus on frightful fun, including a wide array of costumes and décor to help you prepare your Valley for the Halloween season.
- New quests! Help The Forgotten settle into the Valley over the course of the update with a series of quests.
- More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time that are bound to fit your seasonal vibe, including an iconic hill, some Disneyland staples, and much more!
- New weekly DreamSnaps challenges to help you get in the festive spirit and show off your costuming creativity.
- Bring on the candy! Last year’s in-game candy event returns, giving you another chance to earn rewards by completing seasonal Dreamlight Duties, available from October 24 to November 1.
- Up your crafting productivity! When crafting fences and paths, you will receive more units of the crafted item.
- Fill out those Collections! Items previously found exclusively in pouches can now be found in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.
TOP BUG FIXES:
- Improved memory optimization for increased stability.
- Various improvements to DreamSnaps stability and performance.
- “Sprouting a Story” quest: Fixed an issue is which the storybook page in Mother Gothel’s house was unreachable.
- “What’s Left Behind” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to speak with The Forgotten
- “Boss Up” quest: Fixed an issue in which Scar’s Lure would disappear for some players.
- “Meddling Mirabel” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to collect the cash register key needed to progress in this quest.
- “Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which the bridge did not appear to lower across the river and the cutscene did not play.
- The Forgotten will now change their appearance to match the player’s avatar shortly after leaving the Wardrobe menu.
- Added new animation and VFX to The Forgotten.
- Various UI and localization fixes.
- Various visual and sound fixes.
- Various additional bug fixes and optimizations.
Was bringt die Zukunft von Disney Dreamlight Valley? Die Roadmap 2023 zeigt, dass ein letztes großes Update für Ende 2023 geplant ist. Es soll ein neues Kapitel der Hauptstory beginnen, wodurch neue Charaktere, Werkzeuge und der Mehrspieler-Modus ins Spiel kommen werden.
Auf welche Änderung freut ihr euch am meisten?
