GTA Trilogy-Achievements aufgetaucht und Trophäen-Jäger bekommen gleich drei Platin

Die GTA Trilogie wurde letzte Woche in einer Remastered-Version für alle aktuellen Konsolen angekündigt. Noch bevor Rockstar weitere Details dazu bekanntgeben konnte, sind jetzt die Trophäen/Achievements geleakt.

GTA Trilogy hat für jedes Spiel eine eigene Liste

Bekannt wurden diese wieder einmal über User der Fan-Seite GTAForums.com. Dort teilten diese zunächst die Icons der Achievements und wenig später dann auch die Beschreibungen. Wo die genau herkommen, ist derzeit unklar, aber wahrscheinlich handelt es sich erneut um einen Leak durch den Rockstar Launcher. In diesem wurden vor der offiziellen Ankündigung bereits Hinweise auf die GTA Trilogy gefunden.

Eigene Liste für jedes Spiel: Statt nur eine Liste für alle drei Spiele anzubieten, hat jedes seinen ganz eigenen Batzen an Achievements. Insgesamt könnt ihr so 135 Errungenschaften ergattern. Auf PlayStation hat jedes Spiel zudem seine ganz eigene Platin, wodurch ihr gleich dreifach den begehrten Edelkelch abstauben könnt.

Was ihr dafür tun musst, lest ihr hier:

GTA 3

First Day on the Job Complete "Luigi's Girls". Without a Scratch Deliver Mike Lips' car without a scratch on first attempt. Escape Artist Use 20 police bribes. Disposing of the Evidence Crush a car at the junkyard. Mob Boss Keep the two mafia members alive during "Triads and Tribulations". Street Sweeper Waste 100 gang members. Planned Ahead Take out Chunky Lee Chong with a car rigged with a bomb. Got This Figured Out Use a coach to pick up all 8 prostitutes in the mission "The Fuzz Ball". By a Mile Complete the "Turismo" race in under 180 seconds. Wreckless Driving Perform a perfect insane stunt. Wheels Up Complete 20 unique jumps. Come Out to Play-y-y-y Kill 25 gang members with melee weapons / fists. Where To? Complete 100 taxi fares. Liberty City Minute Survive with less than 10 hp for 1 minute. Full Artillery Use every weapon in the game at least once. A Marked Man Complete "Last Requests". Offshore Delivery Complete "A Drop in the Ocean". Not So Fast Complete "The Exchange". A Gift from the King Complete the "Kingdom Come" mission. Man Toyz Complete every RC Toyz mission. Splish Splash Extinguish 15 fires during a single Fire Truck mission. Playing Doctor Complete Paramedic level 12. Going Rogue Kill 15 criminals during one Vigilante mission. Dirty Money Amass a fortune of $1,000,000. Right-hand Man Earn a criminal rating of 2,500. Furious First Responder Complete Paramedic, Firefighter, Vigilante. Liberty City Secrets Collect 100 hidden packages. Is That All You've Got? Achieve 100% completion. King of Liberty City Unlock all achievements. Got Any Stories, Old Man? Complete "Cipriani's Chauffeur". Talks a Lot Complete all phone missions. Blood in the Streets Pass all 20 Rampages. Instigator Complete 10 Rampages. Chasing Paper Amass a fortune of $500,000. Am Walkin' Here Die from being run over. Hunting Season Destroy five helicopters. Repeat Offender Get busted 20 times. Cheaters Do Prosper! Blow up 2,000 cars. Play Fetch Complete the Portland Docks and Shoreside Vale import/export car lists. Pest Control Deliver all emergency vehicles to the crane at the Portland Docks. Relief Pitcher Extinguish 20 fires during a single Fire Truck mission. Like a Boss Earn a criminal rating of 5,000 or higher. Fare Game Pick up Curly Bob in a Taxi during "Cutting the Grass". Recycler Crush 25 cars.

GTA Vice City

Born in the 80's Listen to all music stations at least once. Running Rampant Complete Vigilante mission level 12. Iron-y Kill the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron". Not my First Time Complete mission "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops. One is Better Than Two Perform a 30 second wheelie. Point A to Point B Drop off 25 passengers driving the taxi. High Quality H2O Extinguish 10 fires. Pie Guy Deliver 10 pizzas. Bull in a China Shop Cause $1,000,000 in property damage. Vice City Mogul Own 10 properties. Salutations My Little Friend Use the M4 to take out Diaz during the mission "Rub Out". Catch Me if You Can Achieve a six-star wanted level. Somebody Call the Wambulance? Complete Paramedic Mission level 12. Greasy Palms Use a police bribe to reduce your wanted level. Just Like the Real Thing Win the RC Bandit Race. Keepie-Uppy Okie Dokie Earn a high score of 5 with the Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball. Gun for Hire Complete all assassination contracts. I'm Famous! Earn the Stuff of Legends media attention rank. Don't Need Roads Hit max speed in a Deluxo. Daredevil Complete 36 unique jumps. Legal Counsel Complete the "Riot" mission. Life of the Party Complete the "All Hands on Deck!" mission. South American Connection Complete the "Supply & Demand" mission. Big Heat from Little Havana Complete the "Trojan Voodoo" mission. Chauffeur Complete the "Publicity Tour" mission. Tommy Two-Wheels Complete the "Hog Tied" mission. Grand Theft Auto Retrieve every wanted vehicle at Sunshine Autos Import Garage. Bloodstained Hands Earn the Butcher criminal rating. Take the Cannoli Earn the Godfather criminal rating. Mischief Managed Complete the "Keep Your Friends Close..." mission. Chopper'd Up Kill all hostile NPCs during the mission "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades. City Sleuth Find 100 hidden packages. Done it All Earn 100% completion. Kingpin Unlock all achievements. Put 'Em Up Knock off 15 stores. Offender Attain 50 wanted stars. Retro Lewk Wear every outfit in the game at least once. Scouring the City Find 50 hidden packages. Break it Up Cause $500,000 in property damage. Target Practice Perform 50 headshots. Prime Real Estate Purchase all properties. Vice Vice Baby Complete the Cherry Popper dealer subgame. Baked Distractions Highjack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!".

GTA San Andreas

Getting Started Complete "Big Smoke". With Extra Dip Buy 8 meals from Cluckin' Bell throughout the game. The End of the Line Complete "End of the Line". Hoopin' it Up Score at least 30 points in the basketball mini-game. A Legitimate Business Export all three car lists. I'll Have Two Number 9s Reach maximum weight. The American Dream Purchase any house. Pay 'n' Spray Use a Pay 'n' Spray with wanted level. Bike or Biker Complete BMX or NRG challenge. Who Needs Directions? Find Mike Toreno without any of the referenced locations during "Mike Toreno". Liberty City State of Mind Complete the "Saint Mark's Bistro" mission. Swiss Army Strife Max all weapon skills. School's Out Fully complete a vehicle school. Horror of the Santa Maria Drown. They Can't Stop All of Us Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground during "Black Project". Smooth Moves Perform a perfect dance routine. What the City Needs Complete 12 levels of Vigilante. Saviour Complete 12 levels of Paramedic. Rescue a Kitten Too? Complete 12 levels of Firefighter. Yes I Speak English Reach 50 fares in Taxi Mode. Lucky Spinner Win at least $1,000 in a single spin of the Wheel of Fortune. What happens in Las Venturas... Complete "Yay Ka-Boom-Boom". All Dressed Up for San Fierro Complete "The Green Sabre". Not a Player Go on at least one date with every potential girlfriend. What are the Odds Win a race in Inside Track Betting. Double or Nothin' Put all your money or the maximum bet on red or black and win. Assassin Stealth kill all enemies in the mission "Madd Dogg's Rhymes". Original Gangster Reach maximum respect. Today Was a Good Day Go 24 hours (in game) without breaking the law, being wanted, killing or harming anyone. Public Enemy No. 1 Reach 6 wanted stars. Chick Magnet Achieve maximum sex appeal. Ain't Nothing But a G Thing Own all gang warfare turfs, properties and have $1,000,000. Remastered Earn 100% completion. ...Here we go again Start a new game after getting 100% on a save file. I Ain't No Buster Unlock all achievements. Sticky Fingers Earn $50,000 through burglary missions. 81 Years Too Late Spend 24 hours on foot in the countryside (looking for Big Foot). Get a Pump Do a barbell curl or benchpress at any gym. Beat the Cock Win the Beat the Cock marathon. Metrosexual Spend $6,969 on clothes, hair, and tattoos. Where'd He Go? Escape the police 20 times using the Pay 'n' Spray. High As a Kite Fly as high as possible / Hit the height limit. Represent Purchase a Grove Street tattoo. Assert Yourself Next Time Fail a mission. Serial Offender Get arrested 50 times. Freight Date Take the train between cities. Time to Kill Watch Credits to the end. Lots of Guns Unlock all weapons.

Sobald die Achievements offiziell mit deutschem Namen bekannt sind, werden wir diesen Artikel aktualisieren.

Noch sind die Achievements nicht offiziell, weshalb nicht genau klar ist, welchen Trophäen-Rang sie haben oder wie viel Gamerscore sie geben. Ebenfalls unbekannt ist, ob Switch ebenfalls ein Errungenschaften-System innerhalb des Spiels bekommen wird. Auf Systemebene bietet Nintendos Konsole nämlich kein Trophäen-System.

Was ist die GTA Trilogy?

Das Paket beinhaltet die drei PS2- und Xbox-Klassiker GTA 3, GTA Vice City und GTA San Andreas in einer aufgehübschten Form. Es gibt bisher noch keinerlei weitere Infos zu dem Remaster-Paket, jedoch soll es noch dieses Jahr erscheinen. Angeblich an dem Tag, an dem eigentlich GTA 5 für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S veröffentlicht werden sollte:

Auch zum Preis der Trilogie gibt es bereits erste Hinweise und das könnte einige Fans schocken. Denn Rockstar verlangt ersten Händlern zufolge tatsächlich den vollen Preis für die Remaster.

Werdet ihr euch in allen drei GTA-Spielen die Achievements holen?