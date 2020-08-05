CoD MW & Warzone: Season 5 ist da und verändert alles

Season 5 geht los: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare- und Warzone-Fans können das große Update jetzt herunterladen und spielen. Die Patch Notes dazu gibt es ebenfalls, die sich perfekt dazu eignen, die Download-Zeit zu versüßen. Die Änderungen fallen umfangreich aus: Die Map wurde überarbeitet, es gibt eine neue Fraktion, einen neuen Mini Royale-Modus und noch viel mehr.

Seit heute morgen um 8 Uhr können alle Spieler*innen auf PS4, Xbox One und dem PC das neue Season 5-Update für Warzone und Modern Warfare herunterladen und spielen. Es wurde teilweise schon heute Nacht oder sogar noch früher ausgerollt, loslegen können jetzt aber erst alle gleichzeitig.

So groß ist der Download:

PlayStation 4: 33.9 GB

33.9 GB Xbox One: 49.8 GB

49.8 GB PC: 54.2 GB (Modern Warfare-Besitzer*innen) and 47.4 GB (Alle, die nur Warzone haben)

Das sind die größten Warzone-Änderungen, die Season 5 bringt:

Stadion offen: Allem voran öffnet sich mit dem Start von Season 5 natürlich endlich das Stadion. Wie das aussieht, haben wir bereits in einem Trailer sehen können, jetzt gibt es die Gelegenheit, selbst an den neuen Schauplatz zu gehen und ihn zu erkunden.

Panzerzug: Durch Verdansk rollt jetzt ein Zug, auf dem ihr direkt landen könnt. Der ist an der Spitze gepanzert und macht alles dem Erdboden gleich, was sich ihm in den Weg stellt. Es soll auch speziellen Loot darauf geben.

Mini Royale Trios-Modus: Ein komplett neuer Modus für drei Personen soll das Battle Royale-Spielgefühl auf das Wesentliche zusammenschrumpfen und sich auf Landen, Looten und Action konzentrieren. Ihr tretet nur auf einem Teil der Verdansk-Map gegeneinander an.

Shadow Company: Warzone und Modern Warfare bekommen als dritte Fraktion die Shadow Company und damit neue Operatoren. Die sind zum Beispiel auch dafür verantwortlich, dass das Stadion-Dach gesprengt wurde, wie im Trailer zu sehen ist.

Mit dem neuen Patch gibt es auch einige Neuerungen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Zum Beispiel könnt ihr den Verdansk-Flughafen jetzt auch in Ground War spielen.

Das Playlist-Update würfelt die Möglichkeiten insgesamt gut durcheinander und bringt zum Beispiel auch BR Solos Stimulus zurück, das jetzt aber BR Solos Buy Back heißt.

Ground War (Mit Verdansk International Airport) Blueprint Gunfight Search and Destroy Double Down (12v12) Face-Off (Livestock) Oil Rig und Harbor 24/7 Warzone:

BR Duos

BR Trios

BR Quads

BR Solos Buy Back (früher BR Solos Stimulus)

Blutgeld Quads

Mini Royale Trios (Schnelles Battle Royale in "kondensierten" Teilen von Verdansk)

Das sind die vollständigen Season 5-Patch Notes

Auch die Möglichkeit, Waffen zu inspizieren, hat es jetzt tatsächlich ins Spiel geschafft. Die kompletten Patch Notes zum großen Season 5-Updates findet ihr hier auf Englisch (via: Infinity Ward).

GENERAL FIXES:

Added Weapon Inspect!

Fix for an issue where store bundle images could get stuck on the previous bundle image when scrolling on PC

Fixes to prevent screen tearing

Fix for an issue where Price and Gaz occasionally lose their eye models while navigating various menus

Fixed a bug where, when the 'Headshots Only' option is set in a custom game, the male Operator hitboxes aren't functioning properly

Fix for an issue where the default scope on the Rytec AMR cannot be customized

Fix for a bug where Care Packages, Juggernauts, and Emergency Airdrops were not getting properly refunded to the player if getting the 'Too many vehicles, refunding killstreak' message in a Custom Game

Stopping Power rounds are now preserved on dropped weapons

Added a brief decay period when transitioning from heavy footsteps (sprint, tactical sprint) to lighter footsteps (walk). This addresses players immediately becoming quiet upon slowing down from fast movements

Fixed a bug where the player's choice of weapon fire and scope states were not being saved and restored after interacting with the Sentry Gun, Shield Turret, and Care Package

(We'll have weapon tuning and other weapon adjustments in a future patch. Stay tuned for updates.)

MODERN WARFARE:

Fix for invisible collision appearing in Barakett Promenade

Fix for a bug where the 23.0" RPK Barrel was appearing broken in-game and in the Gunsmith menu

Fix for an exploit where players were able to give themselves unlimited ammo

Fix for an exploit using the Recon Drone and Care Package

The PKM - Bludgeoner will now gather ammo from any other PKM weapon

Fixed an issues where players were hearing the missed hit VO for the Precision Airstrike when right after calling it in

Added a VO line when a player's High Alert warning is triggered

Fixed an issue where players could receive 'wallbang' kills when shooting through players

WARZONE:

New Warzone loot items!

Gulag weapons will now rotate every week between four sets total

Increased effective damage range for all semi-auto DMR and semi-auto Sniper Rifles

Increased effective damage range for the FR 5.56

Fix for a bug where the player's physics could be controlled by the helicopter while they parachute out

Fix for an issue where players were unable to call in any Air Strikes

Fix for seeing invalid pings on the Heartbeat Sensor

Added new VO lines to warn players of enemy Recon Drones being called in near them (BR only)

Previously, the Most Wanted contract could respawn dead players. Now, it can respawn players in the Gulag in any state

Fix for the 'Alive in Gas' challenge timer

CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE:

Fix for an exploit while inside the blue kiosks on Piccadilly

New restricted attachments:

Muzzle - Suppressors (all)

Optic - Thermal Sights (all)

Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

CO-OP MODES (Tac Ops, Classic Special Operations, Survival):

Team Ping is now enabled in these modes

New Challenges: Playing it Bogart - Defeat enemies in style while supporting your teammates in these Co-Op Focused Challenges

SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL

Added new map, Crash

Fix for exploit involving the Equipment Store

PC: