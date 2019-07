Künstlerin lässt Pokémons Kanto-Region in neuem Glanz erstrahlen

View this post on Instagram

I started to turn my daily studies into Pokémon drawings after seeing #detectivepikachu. I looked around the real life Kanto Region on google maps and tried to find the real world places from the game. Swipe to see the image from maps. Here we have professor oaks lab and your house :) I wanted Pallet town to seem like a small town... but not one that only has 3 houses. #kantoinreallife