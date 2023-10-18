Assassin's Creed Mirage: Update 1.04 ist da, das sind die offiziellen Patch Notes

Das neueste Update für Assassin's Creed Mirage ist da.

Assassin's Creed Mirage ist Anfang diesen Monats erschienen und ist wie eigentlich kein Spiele-Release fehlerfrei. Ubisoft hat deswegen bereits Patches nachgeschossen und jetzt das neueste Update 1.04 veröffentlicht. Es ist ab sofort zum Download verfügbar.

Update 1.04

Systeme: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC Download-Größe: ca. 420 MB (PS5)

1:35 Assassin's Creed Mirage - Basims Abenteuer beginnt mit dem Launch-Trailer

Komplett neue Features oder umwälzende Anpassungen bringt Patch 1.04 nicht mit sich. Stattdessen behebt Ubisoft mit dem Update einige kleine Fehler und Bugs, unter anderem bei

Gameplay

Anzeigen

Spielwelt

Quests

Grafik/Animationen

Die kompletten englischen Patch Notes könnt ihr dem unten stehenden Spoiler-Kasten entnehmen:

Gameplay Elevators would kill Basim.

Shards were not properly awarded.

End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.

Enemies now properly take damage from falling.

Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.

Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.

Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the "Dagger of Time" perk.

The "Sand Sword" perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.

While wearing the "Sand Outfit" Basim now won't be killed if taking two fatale damage from two separate enemies at the same time. User Interface Quest marker no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.

English language option now properly appears only once in the menus.

Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed. World NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.

NPC's drinking animation fixed

Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad. Quests NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.

Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in game.

Eavesdrop lines now properly play.

Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.

Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the "Speak with Ali" objective.

To Catch a Demo – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.

Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the "Great Auction" would break the quest flow.

The Great Symposium – Fixed blocker for the "Find Frazil the Great Scholar" objective.

The Serpent's Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim. Graphics Animation and Performance Numerous graphics, environment, or VFX improvements.

Multiple stability improvements.

Enemies and bosses having abnormal poses.

Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.

Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.

Animations for takedowns are more polished.

Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.

Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.

Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes. Miscallaneous Improved OWO Haptic Suit support. Mehr zu Assassin's Creed Mirage 1 CoD MW3-Beta für alle gestartet: Server-Status und alle Infos im Live Ticker von Tobias Veltin 2 Disney Dreamlight Valley: Alle 190 Rezepte und versteckten Zutaten zum Kochen von Eleen Reinke

Assassin's Creed Mirage erschien am 5. Oktober 2023 für PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One und den PC und spielt im historischen Bagdad. In der Rolle von Basim Ibn Ishaq erleben wir seinen Aufstieg vom einfachen Straßenräuber bis zum Assassine bei den Verborgenen mit.

Der Titel orientiert sich wieder deutlich stärker an den ersten Assassin's Creed-Teilen. Stealth, Parkour und Attentate stehen im Fokus, die Open World ist zudem um einiges kleiner.