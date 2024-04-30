Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 10 erscheint morgen – Uhrzeit, neue Charaktere und Patch Notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley geht morgen mit einem neuen Update an den Start und bringt Daisy in euer Dorf.

Disney Dreamlight Valley bekommt mal wieder ein neues Update. Nach der Monster AG erwarten euch dieses Mal gleich zwei neue Questreihen, für eine davon benötigt ihr den DLC "Thrills and Frills". Wir fassen alle wichtigen Informationen zu Update 10 wie die Release-Uhrzeit, neue Charakteren und mehr zusammen.

Termin für Update 10 : 01. Mai 2024

: 01. Mai 2024 Um wie viel Uhr wird das Update freigeschaltet? Um 15 Uhr deutscher Zeit

Um 15 Uhr deutscher Zeit Kostet das Update etwas? Nein und ja, denn es ist größtenteils für alle Spieler*innen kostenlos. Jedoch gibt es auch den zweiten Akt von "A Rift Apart", den ihr nur spielen könnt, wenn ihr den kostenpflichtigen DLC habt.

Der kommende Patch für Dreamlight Valley bietet euch gleichzeitig neue Inhalte für das Grundspiel als auch den kostenpflichtigen DLC "Thrills and Frills". Diese Inhalte kommen mit dem Update ins Spiel:

neuer Charakter: Daisy Duck

neues Gebäude: die Boutique

neuer Sternenpfad mit Disney Park-Items

ihr könnt jetzt mit den Attraktionen fahren

neue Multiplayer-Optionen (Werkzeuge benutzen)

neuer Story-Akt für " A Rift Apart" (nur mit DLC)

neuer Charakter: Oswald (nur mit DLC)

neues Upgrade für eure Sanduhr (nur mit DLC)

Wie geht's danach weiter?

Gameloft hat bereits vor einigen Monaten die komplette Roadmap für die erste Jahreshälfte 2024 veröffentlicht. Nach Update 10 folgenden noch weitere Patches, die unter anderem den dritten Akt des DLCs, Tiana aus Küss den Frosch sowie ein komplett neues Reich mitbringen.

Im Folgenden findet ihr die englischen Patch-Notes, die Gameloft vorab veröffentlicht hat. In diesen werden alle Neuerungen noch einmal genau aufgelistet.

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS (AVAILABLE TO ALL PLAYERS*):

Welcome another feathered friend to the Valley – it’s Daisy Duck! Complete new Friendship Quests and help this style icon rekindle her past relationships as you unlock unique new items.

Help Daisy open the Boutique; a new building dedicated to sharing your personal style with friends! Display and share custom Touch of Magic designs – both clothing and furniture – during Valley Visits.

Looking for another way to flex those creative muscles? Drop in to the Boutique each day to help Daisy redecorate a corner of the shop or take on her inspiration prompts to earn exclusive items, including new Touch of Magic clothing and furniture bases.

It’s time for even more Disney Parks magic! Our newest Star Path – “A Day At Disney” – offers up exciting new Disney Parks-inspired rewards, including new attractions, Dream Styles for Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse, and a snacky lil’ animal companion, among many other rewards.

Please keep your arms and legs inside the attraction at all times! Ride many of the Disney Parks attractions available in the Valley – including attractions from last year’s Star Path – and take a selfie to commemorate the occasion! When optionally riding attractions, those with motion sensitivities may prefer to switch to Selfie Mode for increased comfort by pressing the "Change Camera Mode" button upon interacting with the attraction.

Villagers will now send you mail – and sometimes even gifts – on occasion, giving you a great reason to check your mailbox regularly.

It’s selfie time! All players can now use Photo Mode during Valley Visits.

It’s not just your camera. Many of the activities you’re used to doing solo are now possible with friends including: fishing, gardening, mining, cooking, crafting, and – if you’ve been to Eternity Isle – time bending!

Last update, we implemented some changes to the Furniture Mode camera that sought to increase performance stability. However, we saw that many fans missed the old camera functionality, so we’ve reverted this change – all while maintaining the stability upgrades!

Increased text size on Nintendo Switch, improving readability.

Express (and reward) yourself with a wide range of new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges.

More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time, as well as some returning favorites from past Star Paths! We’ve updated the Premium Shop to offer you an even better shopping experience! What this means is: All weekly shop rotations are now comprised of 8 bundles / items. Preview clothing on your Avatar before buying. Get a better look at any special animations an item may have, thanks to a revolving preview display. Toggle between day and night – where applicable – to get a better idea of how an item will look in the Valley before buying.



* Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.



NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS (EXPANSION PASS OWNERS):

Welcome a very lucky new pal to Eternity Isle and the Valley. Oswald makes his grand entrance alongside new Friendship Quests and new unique items to unlock!

Pick up where the story of A Rift in Time left off as you dive into Act II – “The Spark of Imagination”!

Use your hard-earned Mist to upgrade the Royal Hourglass to Level Four, unlocking the following: New Ancient Parts to collect. New furniture items to craft at the Time Bending Station. New Fragments and their associated furniture items – inspired by iconic Disney and Pixar stories – to craft, including Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille’s Metro Entrance.

Take control of the new Dismantle and Upcycle features at the Time Bending Station to repurpose old Ancient Parts, Fragments, Gifts, and Ancient Cores into currency you can spend to craft other items within these categories.

Make friends with new variants of the animal companions wandering Eternity Isle, albeit with a monochromatic flair.

Collect new Scramblecoin figurines that offer up new powers and strategies to master, including Mike Wazowski from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. and Oswald.

