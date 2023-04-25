God of War Ragnarök bekommt Update 4.02 auf PS4 und PS5: Das steckt drin

God of War Ragnarök-Entwicklerstudio Sony Santa Monica liefert mit dem Patch 4.02 haufenweise Bugfixes.

Wer God of War Ragnarök spielt, dürfte sich freuen: Ihr bekommt ein neues Update und das behebt diverse kleine Fehlerchen. Vor allem solche, die mit dem letzten Patch ins Spiel gekommen sind, weil der samt dem New Game Plus-Modus recht umfangreich war. Macht eure PS4- oder PS5-Version also Mucken rund um das NG+ und Co, sollte Patch 4.02 Abhilfe schaffen. Einen wichtigen Workaround gibt es auch noch.

God of War Ragnarök: Patch 4.02 ist da und bringt vor allem Bugfixes

Darum geht's: Patch 4.00 brachte Anfang April viele Neuerungen, unter anderem auch den New Game Plus-Modus. Wie es solche Updates so an sich haben, kamen damit aber auch neue Probleme ins Spiel – und genau denen geht es jetzt nochmal an den Kragen.

Hier könnt ihr euch noch einmal das Testvideo zu God of War Ragnarök ansehen:

14:48 God of War Ragnarök - Test-Video: Dieses Meisterwerk hat nur eine alte Schwäche - Test-Video: Dieses Meisterwerk hat nur eine alte Schwäche

Das bringt Update 4.02 für God of War Ragnarök: Haufenweise Problemlösungen mit den Trophäen, der Welt, dem User Interface und dem Sound. Vor allem aber gibt es jetzt weniger Bugs im Hinblick auf Kratos' Ausrüstung und Kampf. Ihr solltet jetzt zum Beispiel wieder ganz normal Ressourcen verkaufen und ausgerüstete Wut ändern können.

Die vollständigen Patch Notes listen wir am Ende dieses GamePro-Artikels auf.

Wichtiger Workaround: Es gibt ein technisches Problem beim Laden eines manuell erstellten Spielstandes, der von einem importierten PS4-New Game Plus-Savegame auf der PS5 stammt. Wenn ihr dabei immer wieder im Hauptmenü landet, empfiehlt Sony Santa Monica folgenden Trick, bis der Fehler mit dem nächsten Update behoben wird:

Wenn ihr einen PS4-New Game Plus-Spielstand auf PS5 importiert, müsst ihr nach dem ersten Laden einfach weiterspielen, bis ein neuer Autosave angelegt worden ist. Danach könnt ihr selbst auch wieder einen neuen manuellen Spielstand anlegen, der keine Probleme machen sollte. Allerdings solltet ihr darauf achten, einen neuen Slot zu benutzen und keinen alten Spielstand zu überschreiben.

Audio

Fixed a case where music from the final quest would play whenever loading in from the main menu or restarting checkpoint in Midgard during post-game in New Game+.

Fixed a case where dialogue lines were skipped after a cinematic when acquiring the Mysterious Orb quest in New Game+.

Combat

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash when browsing the Sparring Arena menu and selecting 'Ingrid' as the companion.

Fixed a case where Kratos could branch into weapon move-sets while in the Fury Rage mode.

Fixed a rare case where Gná could trigger her Stomp too soon after Wing Shard, which would cause unavoidable player death on Give Me God of War difficulty.

Fixed a case where restarting from checkpoint before the cinematic leading into the Björn boss fight would cause Kratos' Rage Meter to disappear and not allow the player to change which Rage they had equipped.

Equipment

Fixed a case where Kratos' shield would visually disappear if the player upgraded the currently equipped shield to level 9.1 (or above), but did not equip the upgraded version via the prompt.

Fixed a case where base game resources would not be available to buy/sell at the shop after updating to Patch 04.00.

Fixed a case where the Pommels of the True Flame disappeared from Blades of Chaos weapon menu when upgrading them from level 8 to level 9.

Fixed a case where the player would not receive a Gilded Coin when upgrading a shield to level 9.1. Gilded Coins not received due to this bug will be retroactively granted via the Lost Items Chest.

Fixed a case where the player would not receive a Gilded Coin when upgrading Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, or Draupnir Spear to level 9.1 unless their equipped attachment was upgraded beforehand. Gilded Coins not received due to this bug will be retroactively granted via the Lost Items Chest.

Fixed a case where the amount of the crafting resource Divine Ashes in-shop was inconsistent with the amount needed in-game to upgrade armor.

Fixed a case where the sled loot would drop a New Game+ resource during base game progression after updating to Patch 04.00.

Fixed a case where the Digital Deluxe Edition gear Darkdale Waist Guard or Risen Snow Armor could not be updated past level 9 during New Game+ progression.

Fixed a case where the recipe for Soldier's Sauroter was missing from the shop in New Game+, preventing player from upgrading the component.

Fixed a case where there were missing weapon components from the shop/Lost Items Chest, but were shown as available.

Fixed a case where multiple enchantments would not be rewarded during Favors, Treasure, or Crucible Chests. Enchantments not received due to this bug will be retroactively granted via the Lost Items Chest.



World

Fixed a case where Gná's Camp would become available after player completing Muspelheim Challenges, which cased the player to become stuck.

UI/UX

Fixed a case where weapon appearance would not be able to be changed for a 9.1 weapon until player upgrades to the 9.2 and above variants

Fixed an issue of missing line within credits.

Trophies

Fixed an issue where the "Spit Shine" trophy was not earned when the player upgraded a New Game+ armor piece to level 9.

PS4-Only

Fixed an issue where an environment would take a moment to load-in after the player skipped a cinematic after sprinting to a door.

Fixed a case where two characters would not appear in their intended spots after skipping the cinematic and quickly progressing on the path.

Fixed an issue where Hardrefill the Callous would not spawn in the Berserker Soul arena and player would remain stuck inside.

Was haltet ihr vom neuen Update für God of War Ragnarök und dem Workaround? Welche Bugs plagen euch noch?