Neues Update 1.56 macht GTA 5 auf PS5 und Xbox Series X noch besser

Die Next-Gen-Versionen von GTA 5 auf Playstation 5 und Xbox Series X machen einen sehr guten Eindruck – vor allem im Vergleich zu dem völlig vermurksten Remaster der GTA Trilogy. Trotzdem packt Rockstar jetzt kurz nach dem Launch noch einmal ein Update aus, das an überraschend vielen Stellschrauben dreht. Wir verraten euch die wichtigsten Punkte und haben auch die Patch-Notes für euch parat.
Das sind die wichtigsten Neuerungen im GTA 5-Patch 1.56
Ganz oben steht ein Slider für Motion Blur auf PS5 und Xbox Series X. Damit könnt ihr selbst bestimmen, ob sich das Bild beim Bewegen der Kamera verzerrt oder ob es klar bleibt. Das ist besonders wichtig, falls ihr hier empfindlich seit, aber nicht komplett auf den Effekt verzichten wollt (via Rockstargames).
Bugfixes und Optimierungen: Einige Bugs haben es dann doch ins Spiel geschafft und werden mit dem Patch beseitigt. Zum Beispiel dauerte es teilweise extrem lange, um zwischen der Kampagne von GTA 5 und GTA Online zu wechseln.
Auf der Series X/S gab es zudem einige Audio-Probleme, die ebenfalls der Vergangenheit angehören sollten.
Hier ist der Release-Trailer zu den neuen Versionen:
Und hier lest ihr die vollständigen Patch-Notes zu Update 1.56
PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S
Improvements
- A ‘Motion Blur’ option slider has been added
Matchmaking & Networking
- Fixed an issue that caused the Story Mode to GTA Online transition to take a prolonged amount of time
Adaptive Triggers (PS5)
- Fixed an issue that caused the adaptive trigger feedback on the Hao’s Special Works upgraded Grotti Turismo Classic to be too strong
Xbox Series X|S
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck on an alert screen after using Quick Resume on Xbox
- Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after opening the Xbox guide
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no game audio while in an Xbox party
- Fixed an issue that caused radio audio to not be present on Xbox
Content
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players experiencing several missing sound effects during large player Deathmatches
- Fixed several issues where blocked players could still view and interact with the blocking players UGC (User Generated Content) content
- Fixed an issue that caused Parachute Jobs to be missing from the Jobs menu
Story Mode
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly given the option to ‘Resume Story’ despite not owning Story Mode
- Fixed an issue that caused GTA Online friends to display as contacts in players’ phones in Story Mode
- Fixed an issue that caused character switching in Story Mode to take a prolonged amount of time
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue that caused a significant drop in frame rate after selecting a neon interior for your vehicle while having Chameleon paint applied
- Fixed an issue that caused the Japanese translation of the word “Overwrite” to not be accurate on the character migration screen
- Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck when trying to enter GTA Online with an existing character on a new console
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving the alert “You have been banned from using Social Club Services and are not permitted to enter Grand Theft Auto permanently.”
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving the alert “Error in Content Enumeration” when trying to create a second character
- Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Patriot’ parachute smoke to appear as black instead of the intended red, white and blue
- Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after calling Mors Mutual
- Fixed audio issues that were present when entering The Diamond Casino & Resort
PlayStation 4 / Xbox One
Game Stability and Performance
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the Rockstar logo screen when booting the game
Content
- Fixed an issue that caused the prompt to crack the safe to be missing in Last Play – Make Ends Meat
- Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after completing the Race in the GTA Online Tutorial
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the lobby after accepting a Gerald Mission invite
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving phone invitations to Jobs
Director Mode
- Fixed missing text and button prompts in Director Mode
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players progress not saving in GTA Online
PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S
Game Stability and Performance
- Fixed several crashes in GTAV
Content
- Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Vehicle List to not correctly count successfully delivered vehicles
- Fixed an issue that caused players’ weapons to disappear in the Shooting Range
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when attempting to migrate a character from a previous generation console to a next generation console
Das bietet euch GTA 5 auf PS5 und Xbox Series X
GTA 5 mag inzwischen über acht Jahre alt sein, doch Rockstar holt auf den neuen Konsolen von Microsoft und Sony noch einmal einiges aus dem Action-Spektakel heraus. Vor allem die deutlich schnelleren Ladezeiten fallen auf und kommen bei einem Open-World-Titel natürlich sehr gelegen. Was sich sonst noch auf PS5 und Xbox Series X getan hat, und wo die Stärken und Schwächen des Remasters liegen, erfahrt ihr in unserem Techniktest.
