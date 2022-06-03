Überraschung! Horizon Forbidden West hat Update 1.14 mit New Game+ und mehr bekommen

Auf Sonys State of Play gab es eine Menge toller Titel zu sehen, die wir in Zukunft spielen dürfen. Tatsächlich wurden aber auch Inhalte angekündigt, die ihr schon heute genießen könnt. So hat Horizon Forbidden West ein großes Update erhalten, das diverse Funktionen in das Abenteuer integriert, auf die viele von euch schon gewartet haben dürften. Das Beste ist, dass ihr euch den Patch bereits herunterladen könnt.

Das steckt im Horizon Forbidden West-Patch 1.14

Es kommt durchaus überraschend, dass Guerilla Games ein solch umfassendes Update veröffentlicht. Das Highlight ist mit Sicherheit New Game+, doch auch die anderen Neuerungen machen Forbidden West noch ein bisschen besser, als es ohnehin schon ist:

Ab Minute 2:09 des Trailers zu Horizon: Call of the Mountain seht ihr die neuen Inhalte für Forbidden West in Aktion:

Natürlich gibt es auch wieder die üblichen Bug-Fixes und Optimierungen. Vor allem die verbesserte Optik im Performance-Modus dürfte einige unter euch freuen. Aber auch diverse Probleme mit Quests wurden aus dem Spiel gepatcht. Mit dem Update solltet ihr euch übrigens auch den Hotfix 1.15 herunterladen, damit alles reibungslos funktioniert.

NEW FEATURES

We’re so thankful for our incredibly talented community and are happy to announce that this major update includes much-requested features, including:

New Game+

Ultra Hard difficulty mode when selecting the difficulty for New Game or New Game Plus

Reset Skills functionality within the menu

New functionality to apply a different look to Aloy’s armor.

New Rewards available in New Game+ (Weapons, Dyes and Face Paints)

A New Trophy Set

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Improved visual fidelity in Performance Mode.

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Sea of Sands” where progression was blocked when trying to open the valve.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where the quest would become stuck if the cinematic was skipped too fast.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Dying Lands” where the quest did not progress after defeating the Grimhorn.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Breaking Even” where the beams that need to be interacted with would not be present.

World Activities

Fixed an issue where fast-traveling to Rebel Outpost: High Turning would send Aloy somewhere else.

Fixed an issue where the campfire in Rebel Camp: Devil’s Grasp would remain unavailable after completing the camp.

Fixed an issue where an objective would not be completed in Rebel Camp: The Hive

Fixed an issue in The Arena where the timer would continue counting down after defeating all the machines.

Datapoints

Oops… Added World Datapoint 63, which can be found somewhere near the Widemaw site on the Isle of Spires.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Tallneck shockblast would destroy all other machines.

Fixed an issue where the Fireclaw would not go into the Shocked or Knocked Down State when triggered during certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where the Behemoth would be able to chain charge attacks in rapid succession.

Fixed an issue where detached machine parts could fall through the floor.

Humanoids

Reduced the armor health for the Quen Imperial Guard to be more in line with the other enemies.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the tier 4 Hammerburst Boltblaster would deal less damage than the tier 3 version.

Fixed an issue where enemies would become suspicious when spotting an active Blast Trap.

Fixed an issue where some weapons did not give Valor correctly.

Reduced crafting costs for crafting Traps at a Workbench.

Rebalanced crafting costs for Elite & Advanced Traps when crafting in the wild.

Fixed an issue where some weapon perks did not give the correct values.

Skills

Updated the Resilient Trapper skill with new values.

Fixed an issue where the Braced Shot would become buffed in unintended ways.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where canisters would have different rarities.

Added an option to show or hide grapple icons.

Added a “Pry Open” option under the Hold/Toggle Accessibility Settings.

Added an option for overriding machines to switch to 'Toggle' in the Accessibility Settings.

Updated icons for various machine parts.

Performance and Stability

Additional streaming fixes in game.

Additional crash fixes.

Photo mode

Added Filmgrain to photo mode. Grain scales with intensity: low values have small grain, high values increase the size of the grain, which leaves the higher values especially suited to black and white experimentation.

Other

Fixed an issue where loot barrels would not get destroyed in one hit.

Fixed an issue where overheal would not take the higher value when consuming Health Potions and Food at the same time.

Fixed an issue where civilians would not always respond to rain.

Fixed an issue where the Motion Aiming did not work for the second controller when using the Co-Pilot feature.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could still control a mount when in the Shocked State.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could crawl through a vent while holding a battery.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

Multiple lighting fixes and improvements.

HOTFIX 1.15

Fixed HUD elements showing simultaneously when starting the game in specific circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the dialogue with Untalla did not complete the activity after handing in all Black Boxes.

Fixed an issue where custom difficulty was not restored properly when loading a game that was made with custom difficulty selected.

Improved The Arena text readability in Arabic.

Bekommt Forbidden West irgendwann einen DLC?

Mit dem neuen Update gibt es eigentlich kaum noch Aspekte in Horizon Forbidden West, die gefixt oder hinzugefügt werden müssten. Das einzige, was jetzt noch fehlt, ist ein waschechter DLC mit neuen Missionen und einem frischen Areal. Viele glauben daran, dass eine Erweiterung erscheinen wird, nicht nur weil das bei Horizon Zero Dawn der Fall war, sondern auch wegen einiger versteckter Gebiete, die verdächtig nach DLC aussehen.

Begebt ihr euch mit dem neuen NG+-Modus noch einmal in den Verbotenen Westen?